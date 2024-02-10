SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 33.88% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17,336.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $799,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEMX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 4,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EEMX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

