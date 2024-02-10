Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SPHR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after buying an additional 299,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

