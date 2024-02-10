SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

STEW opened at $14.32 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

