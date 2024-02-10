State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 433,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

