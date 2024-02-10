State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $29,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.