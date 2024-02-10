State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 1,535,648 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,535,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $410,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 544.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

