State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,730 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

