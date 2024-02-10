State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,740 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $35,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,120 shares of company stock worth $9,322,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.