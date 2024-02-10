State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,760 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after buying an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

