State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,160 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of ACGL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

