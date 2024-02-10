State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $25,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of State Street by 54.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of State Street by 148.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $36,022,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

STT stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.