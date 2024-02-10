State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PG&E by 210.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

