State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after buying an additional 295,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.