State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

