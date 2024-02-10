State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,584 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 88.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,358,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

