State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,763 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Seagen were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Seagen by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Seagen by 37.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 38.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagen

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.