State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,834 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $250.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $251.98.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

