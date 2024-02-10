State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,316 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $175.35.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.