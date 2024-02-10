State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,625 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

