State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,523,263 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $396.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day moving average of $351.18. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

