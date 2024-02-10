Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.05.

Shares of STLC opened at C$38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$60.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

