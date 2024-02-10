Stepan Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Separately, CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.13. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 191.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

