Stephens Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. AZEK has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in AZEK by 5,090.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

