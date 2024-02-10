Stephens Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $1,000.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $775.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $959.01 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

