Stephens Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $205.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.33.

ARCB opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

