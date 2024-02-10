Stephens Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,326.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,080.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

