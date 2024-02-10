StepStone Group LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of STEP opened at $36.41 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

