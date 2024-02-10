StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 80582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

StepStone Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

