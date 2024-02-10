STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $224.27 on Friday. STERIS has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

