Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.38. 8,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 195,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $19,621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 401,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.