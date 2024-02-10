Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$17.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ASTL opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.56. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

