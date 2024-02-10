Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 92,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,134 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 1.5 %

Cameco stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.