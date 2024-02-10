StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %
BCLI stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
