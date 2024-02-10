StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

BCLI stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.