StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

