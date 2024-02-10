StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

OXBR stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

