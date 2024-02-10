StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
