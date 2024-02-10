StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.61.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 155,807 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.