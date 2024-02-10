StockNews.com Lowers Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $183.42 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.64.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

