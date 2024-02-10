StockNews.com Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.