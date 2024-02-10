StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.