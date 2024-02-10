Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

