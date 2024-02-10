Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 74973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

