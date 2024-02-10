Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.