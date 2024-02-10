SVB Leerink Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $318.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $324.00.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.