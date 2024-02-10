Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth approximately $11,484,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

