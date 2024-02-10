Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $54.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $474,008.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,523,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

