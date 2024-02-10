Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,731. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.
