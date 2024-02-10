Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Target were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

