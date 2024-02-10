Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.