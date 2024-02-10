Tellor Price Hits $118.89 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Tellor has a market cap of $303.24 million and approximately $50.49 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $118.89 or 0.00251566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,593,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,550,574 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

