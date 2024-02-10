TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.376 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

TSE:T opened at C$23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.56. The stock has a market cap of C$34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$28.95.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.77.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

